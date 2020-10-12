Baseball Hall Of Famer Joe Morgan Dies At 77

Baseball hall of famer Joe Morgan has died at the age of 77.

Morgan died Sunday at his home in California, a spokesperson confirmed Monday to the Associated Press. Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition at he time of his death.

Morgan spent most of his career playing for the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros. He won National League Most Valuable Player two times and was a 10-time All Star. He was selected for the Hall of Fame in 1990.

The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Joe Morgan. pic.twitter.com/zBoQ2gHZys — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 12, 2020



“The Reds family is heartbroken,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement, according to ESPN. Joe was a giant in the game and was adored by the fans in this city.” (RELATED: New York Yankees Hall Of Famer Whitey Ford Dies At 91)

“He had a lifelong loyalty and dedication to this organization that extended to our current team and front office staff,” Castellini added. “As a cornerstone on one of the greatest teams in baseball history, his contributions to this franchise will live forever. Our hearts ache for his Big Red Machine teammates.”

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the death of Joe Morgan, one of the best five-tool players our game has ever known and a symbol of all-around excellence,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, the outlet reported. “Joe often reminded baseball fans that the player smallest in stature on the field could be the most impactful.”