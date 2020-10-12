Baylor Vs. Oklahoma State Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State won’t happen as scheduled.

According to a Sunday night release from the Bears, the game scheduled for this Saturday has been pushed to December 12.

The decision comes following Baylor pausing football activities because of coronavirus.

This isn’t a great update at all. Baylor smashed the pause button on football practice Thursday, and they must not be confident that they’ll be ready to roll by Saturday.

It’s really unfortunate that we have another postponement, but I still don’t think there’s any reason to panic.

The schedules were built in a fashion that allowed some flexibility and room for changes if necessary for games being postponed.

There are a lot of hurdles to clear when it comes to playing football during a global pandemic, and that’s just the nature of the beast.

We’re going to have some games get pushed back. We just have to learn how to minimize that number.

Let’s hope Baylor is able to bounce back and there aren’t more postponements on the horizon.