Bo Nix Has Laughable ‘Personal For Us’ Quote After The Refs Gift Auburn A Win Over Arkansas

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix dropped an absurdly stupid quote after beating Arkansas.

The Razorbacks were screwed out of a win Saturday after a clear fumble by Nix was called an intentional grounding. The call allowed the Tigers to kick a field goal to win the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This was ruled intentional grounding by Bo Nix with under 30 seconds left in the game. Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/ngtu0qAjGC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2020

You might think that Nix would be pretty humble in the aftermath considering Arkansas literally had the game stolen from them by the refs. Well, you’d be wrong!

According to Tom Green, Nix said the game was “personal for us” because Auburn OC Chad Morris used to be the Arkansas head coach before being fired after going 4-18 with the Razorbacks.

He added that the team “had this one circled for a while.”

Bo Nix on Chad Morris late in the game: “His coaching experience was on full display those last two drives. We got into FG position pretty quickly…. I’m super fired up that he’s on my team.” “It was personal for us…. He had this one circled for a while.” — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) October 11, 2020

Has Nix lost his damn mind? Seriously, what the hell is he talking about? Is this how far Auburn has fallen as a program?

If playing Arkansas, one of the worst teams in the P5, is personal for you, then you have no respect as a program. It’s that simple.

Auburn wants people to believe that they’re on the same level as Alabama and other elite SEC programs. Well, you can’t be an elite SEC team and get juiced about beating Arkansas.

That’s not how this works at all, especially when you had no business winning the game.

Learn to be better, Auburn. Learn to be much better.