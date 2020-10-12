British Singer Tom Parker Reveals He Has Inoperable ‘Brain Tumor’

British singer Tom Parker said he’s “devastated” after revealing that he has been diagnosed with an inoperable “brain tumor.”

The 32-year-old singer, best known for being part of the group The Wanted, explained in a post on Instagram his latest social media silence and shared that he’s “sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour” and he’s already “undergoing treatment.” The message was noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way,” the singer explained. “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

“We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options,” he added. “It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag.”

In the interview for OK magazine, the British superstar explained how he found out six weeks ago that he has stage 4 glioblastoma.

Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick are currently expecting their second child together after tying the knot in 2018. The two also have a one-year-old daughter, Aurelia.