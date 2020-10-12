Cowboys Announce That Dak Prescott Undergoes Surgery For A Compound Fracture

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound right ankle fracture and dislocation against the Giants.

The team announced late Sunday night the severity of Prescott's injury, and said that he was undergoing surgery.

Dak Prescott is set for surgery Sunday night after compound fracture. MORE: — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 12, 2020

According to Adam Schefter, the surgery went “very well” for the Dallas star.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is now out of surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, and the surgery that went “very well”, per a source. Cowboys Head Team Orthopedist Dan Cooper brought in noted foot and ankle doctor, Gene Curry, to do the repair tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2020

Prescott was injured Sunday against the Giants when his ankle was rolled up while being tackled. For those of you who haven’t seen the video yet, you can watch it below.

It sounds like Prescott is going to be okay eventually and it sounds like surgery was successful. Right now, that’s all you can really ask for.

His ankle injury Sunday was one of the grossest injuries that I’ve ever seen in my life. It was absolutely brutal and gruesome.

Cowboys players react to seeing Dak Prescott injured. pic.twitter.com/XgYkpiVYK9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’re pulling for Prescott. Even if you’re not a fan of the Cowboys, nobody ever wants to see anyone get hurt like Prescott was.

Dak Prescott emotional as he is carted off of the field. pic.twitter.com/FSipeCi1nZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

Get better soon, Dak! The whole league is pulling for him.