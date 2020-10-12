Editorial

Cowboys Announce That Dak Prescott Undergoes Surgery For A Compound Fracture

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is carted off the field after sustaining a leg injury against the New York Giants during the third quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound right ankle fracture and dislocation against the Giants.

The team announced late Sunday night the severity of Prescott’s injury, and said that he was undergoing surgery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, the surgery went “very well” for the Dallas star.

Prescott was injured Sunday against the Giants when his ankle was rolled up while being tackled. For those of you who haven’t seen the video yet, you can watch it below.

It sounds like Prescott is going to be okay eventually and it sounds like surgery was successful. Right now, that’s all you can really ask for.

His ankle injury Sunday was one of the grossest injuries that I’ve ever seen in my life. It was absolutely brutal and gruesome.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’re pulling for Prescott. Even if you’re not a fan of the Cowboys, nobody ever wants to see anyone get hurt like Prescott was.

Get better soon, Dak! The whole league is pulling for him.