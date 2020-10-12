Trump Endorses Joe Collins, Who Once Said In Court He Doesn’t Consent To Any Laws Whatsoever

President Donald Trump urged Californians on Monday to vote for a man who said in a 2017 lawsuit that he did not consent to any laws whatsoever and that his bodily fluids were worth $15 million.

Republican congressional nominee Joe Collins, who is seeking to unseat 15-term Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters, sued the San Diego Department of Child Support Services in 2017 for $100 million in damages and the termination of his court-ordered child support obligations.

Collins wrote in the lawsuit that he was a “living breathing man with a soul … acting in a sovereign capacity and is the registered owner” of his own self and that he “does not consent to any contract, codes, state codes, statues, commercial presentments or anything similar.” (RELATED: California GOP Endorsed A Man Who Said His Bodily Fluids Were Worth $15 Million)

Collins first entered the political arena as an anti-Trump Republican presidential candidate in November 2016 and has since switched political parties four times, including a brief stint with the Green Party in early 2019.

Collins rejoined the Republican party in February 2019 and has since raised over $3.15 million in his longshot bid against Waters, Federal Election Commission records show.

Trump urged his followers to vote for Collins and “get this long time CROOK, Maxine Waters, out of office,” in a Tweet Monday.

Maxine Waters has long been considered “the most corrupt person in Congress”. Only habit keeps her there. Vote for Joe E. Collins lll and get this long time CROOK, Maxine Waters, out of office!!! https://t.co/NeJvqV8JXE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Collins included documents in his lawsuit claiming that he transferred a combined $800.2 billion worth of assets to his private trust, the “Royal Family of Collins.”

Assets held by his private trust include his Social Security number, birth certificate, his own self and his former Green Party presidential campaign, all of which Collins asserted as being worth $100 billion each, the documents show.

Collins also included in the lawsuit a “schedule of fees” for his private trust, which valued his “DNA or Bodily Fluids” at $15 million.

Constitutional lawyer Caesar Kalinowski previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the arguments Collins made in his 2017 lawsuit “definitely indicate to me that he is espousing and/or invoking the same type of pseudolegal principles that you would find in the sovereign citizen movement.”

“Anyone that would self ascribe to that ideology likely lacks a very basic understanding of the Constitution and the framework of the government and how laws work,” Kalinowski told the DCNF.

While the sovereign citizen movement has no central authority or leader, adherents of the movement believe they are “sovereign only unto themselves,” Kalinowski explained.

The FBI described sovereign citizens in a 2010 memo as “anti-government extremists” that tend to clog up the court system with frivolous lawsuits.

“Not every action taken in the name of the sovereign citizen ideology is a crime, but the list of illegal actions committed by these groups, cells, and individuals is extensive (and puts them squarely on our radar),” the FBI wrote in 2010.

Collins didn’t return an email seeking comment.

