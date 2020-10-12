Ed Orgeron Says LSU Has To ‘Do Some Soul Searching’ After Horrible 1-2 Start

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron thinks the team needs to find itself after a terrible start to the 2020 season.

The Tigers are 1-2 after the first three weeks of the SEC campaign, and there are issues all over the field. The man running the show seems to think it’s time for a hard and long look in the mirror. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’ve got to really look at what we’re doing and do some soul searching,” Orgeron explained after losing to Missouri, according to USA Today.

I really don’t understand how LSU is this bad. Initially when they lost to Mississippi State, I just figured the Tigers weren’t ready for the air raid.

Then, MSU turned out to also be absolutely terrible. Now, LSU has losses to Missouri and MSU on their resume. It’s completely unacceptable.

You can’t go from winning the national title to losing multiple games to lower tier SEC programs. It’s not acceptable and it can’t be tolerated.

Coach Orgeron is a great leader, and we all know he can get the best out of his players. That’s a fact, but something has to be done here because there are major problems in Baton Rouge.

I have no idea what the solution is, but Coach O needs to find it fast. With games against Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M looming, the Tigers might be in a world of hurt if they can’t iron out their issues incredibly fast.