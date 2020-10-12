Editorial

ESPN Gives Wisconsin A 39.2% Chance Of Making The College Football Playoff

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Badgers defeated the Golden Gophers 38-17. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

ESPN thinks the Wisconsin Badgers have a great shot of making the college football playoff.

In the latest FPI numbers from the network, Wisconsin has a 39.2% chance of making the playoff, and an 8.1% chance of winning the national title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re ranked fifth in both categories.

It’s pretty wild that our starting quarterback Jack Coan went down with a foot injury, and we still have a 39.2% chance of making the playoff.

I guess it’s a testament to the hype surrounding QB Graham Mertz and confidence in Paul Chryst to make sure the transition goes smoothly.

Generally speaking, I enjoy when the Badgers are a shade overlooked. We always do our best work when we’re flying under the radar.

Let the media focus on the big dogs, and we’ll fly under the radar. We did it in 2017 and to a certain degree in 2019.

In 2018, everyone had us as a title contender from day one, and we all know how that ended. We’re never going back to a season like that. I can promise you that much.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on

October 24 against Illinois can’t get here fast enough. We’re in for a monster season, and I can’t wait to see how it goes.