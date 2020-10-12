Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Donates $200 Million For The Arthur M. Blank Hospital

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has pulled off a 100% pure class move for a children’s hospital in Atlanta.

According to WSBTV, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has donated $200 million to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the local children’s hospital will now be named Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital in his honor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital names new facility in honor of Arthur Blank https://t.co/cMaq54WUU6 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 12, 2020

Adam Schefter also confirmed the news.

Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank, along with his Family Foundation that encompasses each of his for-profit businesses, announced their largest single grant – $200 Million to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for the Arthur M. Blank Hospital. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2020

This is the kind of legacy that most people could only ever dream of leaving behind in this world. Writing a $200 million check to help out sick children is incredible.

While I’m sure that Blank thinks being an NFL owner is the coolest part of his life, this is honestly right up there with that.

At the very least, this will have a more substantial impact on many lives than simply owning an NFL team will.

It’s a 100% pure class move, and Blank deserves to be applauded for the incredibly kind gesture.

Props to him for stepping up and helping out the community that his NFL team represents.