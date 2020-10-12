Gal Gadot Picked To Play Cleopatra In Upcoming Biographical Film

Gal Gadot announced that she will be working once again with “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins for an upcoming biographical film about Cleopatra.

“As you might have heard I teamed up with Patty Jenkins and Leata Kalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before,” the 35-year-old Israeli actress captioned her post Sunday on Instagram. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

“To tell her story for the first time through women’s eyes, both behind and in front of the camera,” she added. “And we are especially thrilled to be announcing this on International Day of the Girl!” (RELATED: Gal Gadot Hypes Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ With Unreal Shot)

“We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women. #cleopatra #internationaldayofthegirl,” Gadot continued.

Paramount Motion Pictures won the honor to do the period biographical drama with the “Wonder Woman” star, according to a report by Deadline magazine.

Kalogridis will be the executive producer on the project, following her success on projects like “Alexander,” “Shutter Island” and “Alita: Battle Angel.”

The piece noted that in 1963 Elizabeth Taylor famously played the role of the Queen of the Nile and the cost of the film practically bankrupted 20th Century Fox, despite its huge success at the box office.