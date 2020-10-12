Graham Mertz Says It’s ‘Go Time’ For The Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz dropped an awesome Instagram hype photo Sunday night.

The Badgers new starting quarterback and highly-touted recruit posted a photo of himself at training camp, and captioned it, “Go time.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can take a look at it below.

View this post on Instagram Go time. A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Oct 11, 2020 at 6:20pm PDT

You can go ahead and inject this right into my veins. Shoot me up with this kind of energy immediately.

If this is the kind of energy we’re carrying into the October 24 opener against Illinois, then the Fighting Illini have no chance at all.

They might as well not even show up to Camp Randall.

It’s truly amazing to watch and listen to all the hype coming out of camp ever since Mertz became the starting quarterback following Jack Coan getting hurt.

The dude hasn’t apparently missed a beat and has immediately stepped up to get the job done. There’s never been a WI QB recruit facing these kinds of expectations, and he’s not backing down at all.

That’s exactly the kind of guy I want in the huddle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 7, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

Let’s keep preparing for October 24, and let’s get ready to roll. It’s a hell of a fun time to be a Wisconsin football fan.