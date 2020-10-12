It’s A Fire Pit Sale! Save Hundreds On Top Rated Fire Pits For The Next 48 Hours

Amazon Prime Day is the site’s annual deal event in which members can take advantage of incredible savings. This year, October 13th and 14th is your chance to save hundreds on the products you love, especially outdoor gear. We all know one of the best features of any backyard is a fire pit the whole family can sit around and relax. However, a quality fire pit can cost upwards of a thousand dollars. Through our extensive research, we’ve found you the best deals on the site without sacrificing quality or style.

Top Fire Pit Prime Day Deals

The TACKLIFE Outdoor Fire Pit Table is an Amazon best seller. This stylish fire pit uses a propane fuel as a stable and green alternative to a traditional fire pit so you don’t inhale smoke and ash. It is made of solid steel to prevent cracking in harsh weather conditions. What’s unique about this fire pit is that it’s completely multifunctional. When you’re done roasting marshmallows, the steel cover transforms the pit into a decorative table to enjoy a cup of coffee or cocktails at. How cool is that? The bottom steel panel gives off a wicker look, adding a touch of modernity and elegance. Usually, this fire pit costs $287.97, but we found a deal so it can be yours for only $199.00! Make this fire pit yours today by clicking here.

If you love grilling hamburgers and hotdogs on an open flame, then this fire pit is the one for you. The Sunnydaze Northland Outdoor Fire Pit burns charcoal or wood, so whatever you have on hand will be perfect for this fire pit. Its’ durable, high temperature steel finish make it optimal for barbecuing your favorite meats, vegetables, or even fruits! You don’t have to worry about buying an extra cooking grate, as it is included within the contents of your purchase. If you don’t feel like cooking on the fire pit, simply take off the protective screen and grate to enjoy a classic fire pit experience with friends and family. Sunnydaze backs this product with a one-year warranty, so if something goes wrong you can return for all of your money back. There’s no better time to buy this fire pit! Marked down from $193.99 to only $155.00, make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing deal. Get your own Sunnydaze Northland Outdoor Fire Pit by clicking here.

If you’re looking for a genuinely nice, stylish fire pit without breaking the bank, this is the one for you. The YAHEETECH Multifunctional Fire Pit acts as a traditional fire pit, cooler, and grill all-in-one. Pretty unique, right? This fire pit is wood burning, so you can enjoy that cozy feeling that goes along with having a classic fire. It is constructed of heavy duty iron mesh and a solid iron frame for increased stability. Included within your purchase is a waterproof cover, so you can leave this fire pit up all year, through any weather condition, without a care in the world. Normally, this fire pit is listed at $165.99. However, we found a deal that marks it down to $99.97. Don’t forget to purchase this fire pit today by clicking here.

If you’re looking for a fire pit to display classic charm, look no further.The Sunnydaze Cauldron Outdoor Fire Pit is for you. Its’ heavy duty, 34-inch design makes it great for bonfires. The deep, bronze color adds a sense of rusticity to the pit. If you have kids running around, you will not have to worry about them getting too close to the fire because it comes with a safety mesh screen to prevent embers from flying out. Also, the beautiful, curved leg design adds to the stability and elegance of the structure. The handles on the side make it simple to move the pit from your patio to the lawn, or wherever you please. This fire pit is sure to be a big hit. You can get yours today for only $219.00, marked down from $273.99! That’s 20% off the original price! Get the Sunnydaze Cauldron Outdoor Fire Pit by clicking here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.