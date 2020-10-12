Joy Behar Says ‘Male, White Panic’ Is Driving Republicans To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Joy Behar said Monday that “male, white panic” was the driving force behind Republican efforts to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Behar appeared on ABC’s “The View” wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words “I’m speaking,” a reference to Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ words from last week’s debate. She argued that the Senate Republicans who were going forward with Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings were “trying to put the clock back to 1955.” (RELATED: Joy Behar Wants Moderator To Hit Trump With Taser Every Time He Interrupts Biden)

WATCH:

Behar, who said previously that Democrats had already lost the battle for the Supreme Court, repeated her opinion that Republicans were going to get their way and Barrett would be confirmed.

“They have all the cards in her hands, you know, they have the majority,” she explained, adding, “Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait for time to go by to see where the Trump party starts to really fail and all of these people who are trying to put the clock back to 1955 are going to be taken out of office because the tide is going forward.”

Behar went on to argue that the majority of Americans wanted to keep same sex marriage legal and did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

“These guys are in a white panic, a male, white panic and they want to put the clock back,” Behar continued, saying that she remembered a time when a woman couldn’t “get her own credit card” and getting an abortion could require traveling out of the country.

“You had to put your life at risk in those days. Gays were terrified of coming out, you know. This is what they would like to do to the country now, to put their reactionary Rush Limbaugh ideas into the country, and the country is not there. It’s not there,” Behar concluded. “So it’s a losing battle, but a temporary win for them.”