Kansas State Quarterback Skylar Thompson Is Out For The Year With An ‘Upper-Body Injury’

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is done for the season.

According to ESPN, head coach Chris Klieman told the media Monday that the talented quarterback had surgery for “an upper-body injury,” and his year is done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Freshman Will Howard will likely retain the starting role going forward.

This is a tough break for the Wildcats and fans of KSU. Thompson is one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12, and the offense hums with him running it.

He’s the kind of guy you want running your offense, and he’s a ton of success while playing QB in Manhattan.

Now, the Wildcats will almost certainly end up playing a true freshman the rest of the season at quarterback.

That’s a tall order when it comes to major college football.

Hopefully, Thompson bounces back better than ever in 2021, but he’s done for the time being. It’s a tough blow for the Wildcats.