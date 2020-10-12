‘A Really Elitist Remark’: Kayleigh McEnany Slams Joe Biden For Saying Voters ‘Don’t Deserve’ Answers

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took aim Monday at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, calling him “elitist” and suggesting that those on the radical left were his “puppeteers.”

McEnany, who is still recovering after a positive coronavirus test, made an appearance on “Fox & Friends” to discuss Biden’s comments about the possibility that his administration would support efforts to pack the Supreme Court. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Slams CBS Reporter For Interrupting After Media Went ‘Haywire’ Over Debate Interruptions)

WATCH:

The segment began with a clip of Biden telling a reporter in Las Vegas that the people asking whether he planned to pack the court were “probably Republicans,” adding that he did not believe voters “deserved” to hear his position on the issue prior to the election.

“He made it very clear, we don’t deserve to know until after he is elected which makes you wonder what other surprises there would be,” host Steve Doocy said. “Kayleigh, if you are a moderate undecided voter, or a Democrat or a Republican, you’d probably like to know one way or the other.”

“Yeah, you certainly would, and you’re entitled to that,” McEnany added that President Donald Trump had taken transparency so seriously that he released his list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

“Yes, voters deserve to know if he will reshape the judiciary, eliminate the filibuster which would reshape the legislature, voters deserve to know, and that was a really elitist remark from Joe Biden,” she concluded.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt then showed a 1983 clip of Biden talking about President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s original attempt to pack the court — at the time, he called it “a bonehead idea.”

“He answered the question in ‘83. Why isn’t he answering it now in 2020?” Earhardt asked. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Simple Question’: Jake Tapper Pushes Biden Campaign For An Answer On Court Packing)

“Because the answer is he would do the exact opposite of what he said back before AOC plus three and the radical left became his puppeteers,” McEnany replied. “He would reshape the judiciary. That’s why he can’t say it out loud. And as he even noted there, Joe Biden’s former self, when FDR tried this, it was a boneheaded idea and one that the Senate excoriated him for, saying it would fundamentally reshape the public. Make no mistake, that’s what Kamala Harris, the most radical senator, and Joe Biden and AOC plus three, his handlers, would do to this country.”