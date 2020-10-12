LeBron James Wins His 4th NBA Championship

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship Sunday night against the Miami Heat.

LeBron James and the Lakers won game six of the Finals 106-93, and King James now has his fourth championship ring.

You can watch highlights from the game below.

Say whatever you want about LeBron James, but you can’t deny he’s one of the greatest athletes to ever live.

Not only is he one of the greatest athletes to ever live, but he now has four NBA titles. The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron debate isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“I want my damn respect too.” –LeBron James ???? pic.twitter.com/yswlex0U8M — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2020

This NBA season was absolute carnage and chaos. The games were moved to Disney in Orlando because of coronavirus, we’d never seen anything like it and LeBron still pushed through the adversity to win a ring.

The dude is just on a different planet when it comes to playing basketball, and there’s no debate about it.

LeBron James joins Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA History to win 4+ Finals MVPs and 4+ regular-season MVPs. pic.twitter.com/OKmx4kVFiE — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 12, 2020

Props to King James for locking up his fourth ring, and props to the Lakers for winning the title. It was a hell of a journey.