Editorial

LeBron James Wins His 4th NBA Championship

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) smiles while holding the MVP and Finals trophies after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship Sunday night against the Miami Heat.

LeBron James and the Lakers won game six of the Finals 106-93, and King James now has his fourth championship ring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch highlights from the game below.

Say whatever you want about LeBron James, but you can’t deny he’s one of the greatest athletes to ever live.

Not only is he one of the greatest athletes to ever live, but he now has four NBA titles. The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron debate isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

This NBA season was absolute carnage and chaos. The games were moved to Disney in Orlando because of coronavirus, we’d never seen anything like it and LeBron still pushed through the adversity to win a ring.

The dude is just on a different planet when it comes to playing basketball, and there’s no debate about it.

Props to King James for locking up his fourth ring, and props to the Lakers for winning the title. It was a hell of a journey.