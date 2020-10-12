Man Arrested After Allegedly Putting Razor Blades In Pizza Dough, Police Say

A man seen on camera allegedly putting razor blades into pizza dough at a Maine supermarket was arrested Sunday, police say.

Saco Hannaford Supermarket in Saco, Maine notified police Oct. 6 of a possible food tampering incident, according to a statement from the Saco Police Department. A customer reportedly purchased Portland Pizza Pie Dough and found razor blades in the product, the report added. (RELATED: Over 40 Razor Blades Found At Michigan Park Playground, Authorities Say)

On Sunday evening, Dover N.H. police caught 38-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, a former employee of “It’ll be Pizza company,” which makes products for Portland Pie, Saco police said.

“This evening the Dover, NH Police Department located Nicholas Mitchell and took him into custody on the outstanding warrant for his arrest in the Hannaford’s Portland Pie pizza dough razor blade case,” the Saco Police Department announced in a statement Oct 11. (RELATED: Razor Blades In Booby-Trapped Trump Sign Slice City Worker Trying To Remove It)

Hannaford Supermarkets said in a statement that customers who purchased Portland Pie Pizza dough or cheese sold at any Hannaford store from Aug. 1 to Oct. 11 should not consume the products and will receive a full refund.

“Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for all Portland Pie cheese and Portland Pie fresh dough sold in the deli department,” read the statement from Hannaford. “After what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products, Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely.”

The Saco Police Department is still investigating, and there have been no injuries or illnesses connected to the recall, according to Hannaford’s statement.