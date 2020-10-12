Margaret Nolan, Known For Role In James Bond Film ‘Goldfinger,’ Dies At 76

Actress Margaret Nolan has died at 76 years old.

Oscar Deeks, her son, confirmed the actress’ death in an article published Sunday by Variety.

Nolan was a model and posed under the name Vicky Kennedy. She is most known for her role in the James Bond film “Goldfinger.” Nolan also starred in “Carry On,” “No Sex Please We’re British” and “A Hard Day’s Night.” Nolan also posed for Playboy after her appearance in “Goldfinger.”

Director Edgar White shared a tribute to the actress Sunday on his Twitter after news broke of the actress’ death.

It’s my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60’s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YaEaWDmLt2 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020



“She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60’s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the ‘Carry On’ cast too,” Wright wrote. (RELATED: 19-Year-Old Actor Dead After ‘Short Illness’)

“She was the gold painted model in the iconic Goldfinger title sequence and poster (she also played Dink in the movie), she appeared in the classic ‘A Hard Day’s Night,’ ‘Carry On Girls,’ ‘No Sex Please We’re British’ & many others, frequently sending up her own glamourpuss image,” he said.

“I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho,” he added. “She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed.”