‘Blessed Be The Fruit’: Michael Moore Attacks Amy Coney Barrett With Edited Photo

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore used an edited photo to attack Judge Amy Coney Barrett in a Monday Twitter post.

Moore’s tweet came on the first day of Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Under His eye. Blessed be the fruit,” Moore wrote above a picture of a masked Barrett wearing what appeared to be a red dress juxtaposed with a picture of a character from the Hulu dystopian series “The Handmaid’s Tale” wearing the show’s iconic red, Puritan-style dress.

Under His eye. Blessed be the fruit. pic.twitter.com/gzRcabxqB7 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 12, 2020

Except, as conservative Second Amendment activist Dana Loesch pointed out, the dress Barrett wore was not red.

“It’s actually more of a light aubergine, but I’m so happy to see caveman-esque sexists evolve to the point of putting down their clubs for Photoshop,” Loesch tweeted in response to Moore.

It’s actually more of a light aubergine, but I’m so happy to see caveman-esque sexists evolve to the point of putting down their clubs for Photoshop. https://t.co/DcFkn2RKiG pic.twitter.com/RqRy2CykR3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 12, 2020

Others were quick to take aim at the liberal documentary filmmaker.

Yes, all women who wear red are definitely religious sex slaves, Michael https://t.co/CpLPA7XDXS pic.twitter.com/U65M0Qxep0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 13, 2020

This exemplified the political ineptitude of the people managing the #BarrettConfirmationHearing https://t.co/S5t5A8ZS8i — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) October 12, 2020

This is their case against her: with some light editing, you make her dress red. That’s it. That’s the case. https://t.co/HMHLlGcehh — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 12, 2020

My favorite part of the Handmaid’s Tale is when the women have extremely successful careers and get nominated to the Supreme Court https://t.co/U3azLJXz1e — Abigail Marone ???????? (@abigailmarone) October 12, 2020

“The Handmaid’s Tale” themed protests famously marked the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.