‘Blessed Be The Fruit’: Michael Moore Attacks Amy Coney Barrett With Edited Photo

Michael Moore (left), Amy Coney Barrett (right), Getty Images

Scott Morefield Reporter
Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore used an edited photo to attack Judge Amy Coney Barrett in a Monday Twitter post.

Moore’s tweet came on the first day of Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Under His eye. Blessed be the fruit,” Moore wrote above a picture of a masked Barrett wearing what appeared to be a red dress juxtaposed with a picture of a character from the Hulu dystopian series “The Handmaid’s Tale” wearing the show’s iconic red, Puritan-style dress.

Except, as conservative Second Amendment activist Dana Loesch pointed out, the dress Barrett wore was not red.

“It’s actually more of a light aubergine, but I’m so happy to see caveman-esque sexists evolve to the point of putting down their clubs for Photoshop,” Loesch tweeted in response to Moore.

Others were quick to take aim at the liberal documentary filmmaker. (RELATED: ‘Kavanaugh Sleaze Machine Is Back’: Conservatives Slam WaPo Story Calling Amy Coney Barrett A Handmaid)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” themed protests famously marked the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.