NFL Announces Scheduling Changes For 8 Upcoming Games

The NFL has had to change several upcoming games on the schedule.

The league shifted around eight games after recent postponements tied to coronavirus. It's a pretty lengthy list of changes, and you can see them all below.

I’d suggest getting used to this, and I’d be shocked if this is the last time we see something like this during the season.

In order to accommodate all the recent postponements, the NFL has had to do a ton of shifting in order to make sure everything can fit in.

When there was only one postponement, it didn’t require much maneuvering for the NFL to make sure things kept running smoothly.

Well, we’ve since had several games get postponed, and there will almost certainly be more that follow. Now, the NFL has had to move around eight games!

I hope you're all doing your best to keep up because it's starting to get a bit confusing.

As long as all the games eventually get played, then I don’t really care when they happen. Let’s just make sure everything gets done one way or another.