‘He Was A Half-Ass … Not A Very Good Sports Reporter’: Rudy Giuliani Goes After Keith Olbermann Over Anti-Trump Comments

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani slammed Keith Olbermann over his recent “unhinged” comments criticizing President Donald Trump, saying he “should not be on the air.”

The comments came when Giuliani was asked on “Fox and Friends Weekend” about what the former MSNBC host said on his YouTube show, “The Worst Person in the World with Keith Olbermann.” (RELATED: Keith Olbermann: Trump ‘Responsible For Domestic Terrorism’ [VIDEO])

During Olbermann‘s show, Olbermann slammed Trump and said that people around the president should be “prosecuted” and “removed from our society.” The clip was noted by OutKick.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Keith Olbermann: Bin Laden Did Less To Hurt America Than Trump [VIDEO])

“He was a half-ass sports reporter. This is a very, very sick guy.” In an interview with @willcain, @RudyGiuliani took it to Keith Olbermann. Enjoy:https://t.co/ZircxVBDZB — OutKick (@Outkick) October 12, 2020

“Keith Olbermann should not be on the air,” Giuliani said. “I think he was taken off once because he is so hateful. … He is not even a political commentator. He was a half-ass — excuse me — he was not a very good sports reporter.”

Giuliani went on to say he loves sports and that when Olbermann would “rip into players” and “fans” alike it turned him off from listening.

“This man, he probably has his own personal issues,” Giuliani said. “This is a very, very sick guy.”