5 Religious Groups Reportedly Fined For New York City Gatherings

Five religious organizations were reportedly fined thousands of dollars by New York authorities for violating coronavirus restrictions.

The Borough Park institutions were each reportedly issued $15,000 fines for having more than 10 people present in an indoor gathering, according to WNBC-TV reporter Myles Miller. The neighborhood in Brooklyn is home to a large Orthodox Jewish population.

NEW: Five #BoroughPark religious institutions were levied $15,000 fines for having more than 10 people inside. It’s a violation of the city health code, per @NYCSHERIFF. None were shutdown because the agency has no authority to do so. — ???????????????????? ????. ???????????????????????? (@MylesMill) October 11, 2020

Approximately 300 Orthodox congregants — led by a coronavirus-positive rabbi — allegedly packed into the Bobov-45 synagogue in the area on Friday, according to the Gothamist, despite Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent move to limit gatherings in houses of worships in “red zones” to 25% capacity or 10 people maximum.

Some of these videos circulating from last night in Borough Park are pretty incredible. At least when the lockdowns were done by zip code, people understood that, even if imperfect. Now, Orthodox Jews feel their neighborhoods are being singled out. pic.twitter.com/AzkeL3nyw8 — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) October 7, 2020

Protests from New York City’s Orthodox population have followed Cuomo’s order. One video posted by a Gothamist reporter shows Orthodox residents clashing with New York City Police Department officers. (RELATED: De Blasio Says Playgrounds Are ‘Too Much Of A Risk’ For COVID-19, But Floyd Protests Encourage Real Change)

NYPD tried to break up a huge Sukkot party in Crown Heights tonight — and met fierce resistance from ultra-Orthodox revelers pic.twitter.com/sS8VuDaAUo — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) October 6, 2020

