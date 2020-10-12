REPORT: Michael Thomas Has Been Benched For Punching Chauncey Gardner-Johnson During Practice

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly benched Michael Thomas for punching a teammate.
According to Tom Pleissero, Thomas won't suit up Monday night against the Chargers because he punched Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during practice.
It goes without saying that punching someone, especially your own teammate, is never a great thing in the world of sports.
You shouldn’t need to be told that as a millionaire athlete and as one of the best receivers in all of football.
Having said that, tensions often flare in practice all the time. We’re talking about an environment loaded with a ton of testosterone and huge egos.
As someone who grew up in the world of sports and have seen it up close at the highest levels, I can tell you from firsthand experience that I’ve seen some brutal stuff in practice.
However, I’ve never seen a player get benched for throwing a punch. Kicked out of practice? Sure. Benched? No.
Thomas is one of the best players in the league, and he won’t be playing tonight. I hope the Saints are okay with Drew Brees having one less weapon to utilize because this decision could quickly backfire.