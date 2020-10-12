REPORT: Michael Thomas Has Been Benched For Punching Chauncey Gardner-Johnson During Practice

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly benched Michael Thomas for punching a teammate.

According to Tom Pleissero, Thomas won't suit up Monday night against the Chargers because he punched Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during practice.

The #Saints say WR Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Monday night for team disciplinary reasons. https://t.co/RbjQEogVSs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2020

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during a fight in practice, per sources. That’s why Thomas was ruled out for Monday’s game against the #Chargers for what the club is calling team discipline. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2020

It goes without saying that punching someone, especially your own teammate, is never a great thing in the world of sports.

You shouldn’t need to be told that as a millionaire athlete and as one of the best receivers in all of football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Thomas (@cantguardmike) on Sep 26, 2020 at 6:14am PDT

Having said that, tensions often flare in practice all the time. We’re talking about an environment loaded with a ton of testosterone and huge egos.

As someone who grew up in the world of sports and have seen it up close at the highest levels, I can tell you from firsthand experience that I’ve seen some brutal stuff in practice.

However, I’ve never seen a player get benched for throwing a punch. Kicked out of practice? Sure. Benched? No.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Thomas (@cantguardmike) on Jun 11, 2020 at 6:34pm PDT

Thomas is one of the best players in the league, and he won’t be playing tonight. I hope the Saints are okay with Drew Brees having one less weapon to utilize because this decision could quickly backfire.