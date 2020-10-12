REPORT: Patriots Have No New Positive Coronavirus Tests In The Latest Round Of Testing

The New England Patriots reportedly have no new cases of coronavirus.

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots had no new positive tests after the latest round of testing was conducted Sunday.

The Patriots had no new positive tests in the latest round of testing from Sunday, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 12, 2020

The Patriots are currently scheduled to play the Broncos this upcoming Sunday after the game had to be postponed because of coronavirus.

This is the exact news everyone was hoping to hear after all the recent problems teams around the league have had with coronavirus.

The last thing we need is more positive tests and more games being postponed. We need games to be being played, and the only way to make sure that happens is if we’re testing negative.

The Patriots aren’t slated to play the Broncos until Sunday, and there’s obviously still a ton of time for things to go wrong.

However, it would appear like the Patriots are at least trending in the correct direction. Given the past two weeks in the NFL, this is an update I’ll gladly take.

Keep checking back for more updates on the NFL’s situation with coronavirus as we have them.