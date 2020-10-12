REPORT: Robert Pattinson Spotted On Set Of ‘The Batman’ Following Closure Due To COVID-19

Actor Robert Pattinson was reportedly spotted on set of “The Batman” following a shutdown due to someone testing positive for coronavirus.

Pattinson was thought to be the person on set who tested positive for the virus, according to a report published Monday by the New York Post. Production for the movie was resumed on Sept. 17 following a two-week hiatus.

Robert Pattinson on the set of The Batman pic.twitter.com/D3gVhOX6o4 — best of robert pattinson (@bestpattinson) October 12, 2020

“Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on ‘The Batman’ in the UK,” Warner Bros. said in a statement at the time to Variety. (RELATED: ‘The Batman’ With Robert Pattinson Gets Pushed To 2022)

Now, we have seen a glimpse of Pattinson on the set, which means we’re getting closer to the release of the much-anticipated film. A surprise trailer was released back in August and it really got fans hyped up for the movie.

WATCH:

The film itself was only 25% filmed at the time the trailer was released, according to NYPost.

I’m glad that Pattinson is healthy and able to be around and filming. Hopefully there won’t be any more hold ups on the film and we get “The Batman” sooner rather than later.

The film was supposed to be released in October of 2021, but was recently pushed to March of 2022.