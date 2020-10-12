Editorial

Ron Rivera Says Kyle Allen Will Start Over Alex Smith If He’s ‘Ready To Go’

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 11: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team walks off the field in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at FedExField on October 11, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Kyle Allen is expected to remain the starting quarterback in Washington.

Allen was lit up Sunday against the Rams, and Alex Smith saw his first NFL action since getting hurt in 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, don’t expect Smith to now become the starter. According to NBC Sports, head coach Rivera said after the Sunday loss to the Rams that Allen will start if he’s “ready to go.”

This shouldn’t surprise anyone. Rivera was adamant about rolling with Allen because he knows Rivera’s system from his time in Carolina.

It was awesome to see Smith on the field Sunday. His comeback journey was officially complete the moment he took his first snap in two seasons.

However, I don’t think there was any expectation that Washington was now going to make the switch at quarterback.

Allen is the man for the foreseeable future, and that’s okay. The fact Smith played at all should be more than enough for fans.

Now, if Allen goes down again or struggles, then we can revisit the situation, but it’s Allen’s job for the time being.