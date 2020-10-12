Ron Rivera Says Kyle Allen Will Start Over Alex Smith If He’s ‘Ready To Go’

Kyle Allen is expected to remain the starting quarterback in Washington.

Allen was lit up Sunday against the Rams, and Alex Smith saw his first NFL action since getting hurt in 2018.

1st play, 1st pass for Alex Smith, it’s a completion. pic.twitter.com/nbhGZ0BzmV — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 11, 2020

However, don’t expect Smith to now become the starter. According to NBC Sports, head coach Rivera said after the Sunday loss to the Rams that Allen will start if he’s “ready to go.”

Ramsey comes in with a big hit to the head on Kyle Allen. Alex Smith is in the game as his replacement. pic.twitter.com/j0Nk2rAlzb — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 11, 2020

This shouldn’t surprise anyone. Rivera was adamant about rolling with Allen because he knows Rivera’s system from his time in Carolina.

It was awesome to see Smith on the field Sunday. His comeback journey was officially complete the moment he took his first snap in two seasons.

Alex Smith was back under center for the first time in 693 days. And it was an incredible moment ???? @WashingtonNFL pic.twitter.com/UYd1mV1osS — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 11, 2020

However, I don’t think there was any expectation that Washington was now going to make the switch at quarterback.

Allen is the man for the foreseeable future, and that’s okay. The fact Smith played at all should be more than enough for fans.

What a journey for Alex Smith ???? pic.twitter.com/rD6Kgl2TfA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2020

Now, if Allen goes down again or struggles, then we can revisit the situation, but it’s Allen’s job for the time being.