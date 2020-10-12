Portland Demonstrators Reportedly Tore Down Roosevelt And Lincoln Statues During ‘Day Of Rage’

Demonstrators reportedly took down Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln statues in downtown Portland, Oregon, as they destroyed and vandalized other property on Sunday night, according to The Oregonian.

The demonstration was declared a riot and police ordered protesters to disperse, The Oregonian reported. Police reportedly made several arrests about an hour after the statues were taken down.

The demonstration was advertised as an “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage” on social media, The Oregonian reported. Organizers reportedly called for “direct action” and told live streamers and photographers they weren’t welcome at the event, according to The Oregonian.

“F— all you colonizers!…Everyone of you that’s against Black Lives Matter can f— the f— off.” Antifa rioters in the process of toppling the Portland statue of Roosevelt using chains. They were soon successful in pulling it down. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/XZVbVhJS41 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

Protesters reportedly told observers to delete photographs or videos and one resident who was recording from his balcony had a liquid thrown in his face and a laser shined at his eyes, The Oregonian reported.

Around 200 protesters largely dressed in black with body armor, shields, and other weapons marched downtown, The Oregonian reported. (RELATED: Riot Declared In Portland As 73rd Day Of Protests Results In Fire At Police Union Building)

Protesters reportedly threw red paint on the Roosevelt statue before pulling it down using chains, The Oregonian reported. Shortly after, protesters spray-painted “Dakota 38” on the base of the Lincoln statue before pulling it down in reference to the 38 Dakota men executed after the Dakota-U.S. War of 1862.

A Lewis and Clark mural at the Sovereign Hotel was splattered with red paint and windows to the Portland State University Campus Public Safety office were smashed, The Oregonian reported.

