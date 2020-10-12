Shaq Says He Would Never Go On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal claimed he would not go on “Dancing With The Stars.”

Shaq has been requested by ABC multiple times, but said he doesn’t have the “discipline and courage” to go on the show, according to an interview published Sunday by US Weekly.

“I can’t do it, yeah,” O’Neal told the outlet. “I wouldn’t do it now.”

“I like being the innovator,” he added. “If it was season 1, I would do it. But I can’t do it in season 2 [or after].”

Shaq did acknowledge that Charles Barkley looked good on the show.

"I thought his feet work was pretty nice," O'Neal said, according to US Weekly.

“He looked really good at something that they’d been wanting me to do for a while, but I don’t have enough discipline and courage to do it,” he added.

I think Shaq should definitely do the show and it makes me a little sad that he won’t. I feel like it’s because he might not be the best at it, but it wouldn’t matter. People would love to see him on the dance floor and would probably vote for him as well.

Maybe they can keep trying to talk him into doing it.