Take Halloween To The Next Level This Year With This Digital Motion Projector

It’s finally fall, which means an entire lineup of fun holidays is upon us! While some of these holidays may look a bit different this year, there’s no reason why celebrating at home should be any less spectacular than normal. Especially when you have one of these amazing projectors on hand.

Instead of breaking your back stringing lights or ruining your grass with lawn decor, let the magic of projections get your household in the festive spirit! With this one digital motion projector, your family can display spooky Halloween scenes and jovial Christmas scenes (since December will be here before you know it), for the entire neighborhood to feast their eyes on.

Powered by a state-of-the-art RGB LED lamp, this projector provides festive holiday scenes as well as accompanying sound, thrilling anyone who walks or drives by your house. From dancing skeletons to a tip-toeing Santa, this projector ensures your house is busting with holiday spirit.

Whether you choose one of the provided projections, which includes a whopping eight Halloween scenes and four Christmas scenes, or use your own images, using this device couldn’t be easier. It comes equipped with USB, HDMI, AV, SD slot, and VGA outputs to easily connect it to one of your many devices, and it even includes a remote so you can control things from afar. Since the lamp has a life of 20,000 hours, you never have to worry about cutting the holiday fun short.

Just in time for the holiday season, the Digital Motion Projector, along with the included 12 holiday animations, is 15% off its regular price, making it just $118.99.

Price subject to change.

