The Tennessee Titans Return To Practice, The Tuesday Game Against Buffalo Seems Likely To Be Played

The Tennessee Titans returned to the practice field Sunday.

After nonstop issues with coronavirus over the past couple weeks, the Titans returned to practice with a Tuesday game against Buffalo looming on the horizon.

Seeing as how the team geared up Sunday, it seems probably the game against Buffalo will happen Tuesday. You can read the release in the Clay Travis tweet below.

Titans announce they practiced today for nearly two hours. Game against the Bills on Tuesday looks good to be played. pic.twitter.com/JMZ21g1KPW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 11, 2020

Obviously, a lot can still change by Tuesday night. If there’s one thing that we’ve learned in 2020, you better be adaptable.

The NFL has been on a rollercoaster the past couple weeks as we continue to battle coronavirus, and the Titans have been hit the hardest.

Now, the Titans are back to practicing and it sounds like things are going well. If the team doesn’t have any more positive tests for coronavirus, then the game against Buffalo will absolutely be on.

If they do have some positive cases, then it will almost certainly be canceled.

We’ll see what happens, but let’s all keep our fingers crossed for a positive outcome!