The #1 Biggest Sale Of The Year (2020) On Gardening And Outdoor Essentials!

It’s finally here, the day we’ve all been waiting for. Amazon Prime day! This year, prime members can get their favorite products deeply discounted on October 13th and 14th! Since we’ve all been spending so much time at home over the past few months, home improvements have been on the forefront of our minds. Keep up with this trend and purchase some gardening and outdoor equipment on Amazon Prime Day! Don’t worry if you don’t know where to start. We’ve done the research and found the best outdoor products on sale.

Top Prime Day Outdoor and Gardening Deals

If you want to add a little extra character to your porch or patio, these LED Outdoor String Lights are sure to do the trick. These Italian bistro style lights have been designed to withstand all weather conditions, whether it’s the dog days of summer or the sub-zero days of winter. Included with your purchase is 15 bulbs with vintage charm. They are also dimmable, so if you’re outside partying into the night with friends and the lights become too bright, simply dim the lights to create the perfect relaxed ambiance. Usually, these lights cost $69.99. Luckily, you can now get them for just $44.99! Add a little personality to your backyard and get the Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights by clicking here.

If you’re looking for outdoor speakers with exceedingly great sound quality, Look no further than these Polk Audio Atrium 6 Outdoor All-Weather Speakers. With an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, it’s safe to say this product is a customer favorite. Install the product outside wherever you please, vertically or horizontally, with its anti-slip, one-handed installation technology. Shock your guests with the steeply-angled baffle design that fills the backyard with crystal-clear sound. With these speakers, you can blast your music with confidence. These great speakers are regularly $399.99. Get them for only $301.31 by clicking here!

If you’re anything like me, finding a place to put all of my handy outdoor tools and gardening equipment is sometimes a struggle. This Plastic Deck Storage Container eliminates that struggle entirely. Whether you want to store hoses, wood, or gardening tools, this container is spacious enough for it all (more specifically, it can fit about 101 gallons)! It is constructed with weather-resistant resin to ensure your possessions don’t get ruined in harsh conditions. With it’s sleek design and wood-like texture, we’re sure you’ll love this product. Normally, this product is $129.99. However, we found a deal for you that discounts this product by over 20%. You only have to pay $100! Make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity. You can get your very own Plastic Deck Storage Container by clicking here.

If you still have to go into the office, this camera can watch over your house while you’re away. You can watch your camera feed’s history or high definition live-stream on the Kasa Smart App from any location. Since this camera can detect movement up to 30 feet away, you can opt to get notifications any time suspicious activity may arise. How’s that for efficiency? Another great feature of this camera is the two-way audio feature. Swiftly greet your guests at the door or utilize the siren feature to scare off intruders if you feel like you’re in danger. Protect your home and your loved ones with this great outdoor camera. Installation of this product is simple. All you have to do is attach the magnetic plate to whichever outdoor location you please and stick the camera right on the magnet! You don’t have to worry about your camera deteriorating in harsh weather. T-P Link’s camera is designed to repel water and dust. Normally listed at $139.99, you can get yours today for just $87.50 by clicking here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.