Trump Supporters Chant ‘Four More Years’ During Biden Event

Supporters of President Donald Trump chanted “four more years,” “Trump,” and “USA” during a Monday event hosted by Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

While the former Vice President was speaking at the podium in Toledo, Ohio, he was drowned out by loud chants of “four more years,” a video showed. The chants got louder every time Biden mentioned Trump, NBC News reporter Mairanna Sotomayor said on Twitter. (RELATED: Federal Judge Rules Ohio Must Allow For Multiple Ballot Drop Boxes, Says Current Protocol Disenfranchises Minorities)

Dozens of Trump supporters were loudly chanting a mix of “Four more years,” “Trump” and “USA” throughout the event, growing louder anytime @JoeBiden mentioned the president. pic.twitter.com/7M0iZWdmRf — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) October 12, 2020

“Joe Biden, speaking of travel, is going to be in Ohio today speaking to literally several people on the ground — a state the president won in 2016 and is going to win again in November,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters Monday, according to CBS. “We are quite happy to see Joe Biden wasting a valuable day on the campaign trail in a state that he won’t win in three weeks.”

Biden’s trip to Ohio marked his first visit to the state during the 2020 general election, CBS News reported. A Quinnipiac poll that was released in late September showed a tight race in the battleground state, with Biden leading by 1%. As of Monday, the CBS News Battleground Tracker showed Trump leading Biden 50-49 in Ohio.

The event took place during the first day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Biden told reporters on the way to Toledo that Barrett’s Catholic faith shouldn’t be a topic of questions during the hearings, CBS News reported. Instead, Biden said, Democrats should “keep our eye on the ball” and focus on the Affordable Care Act, which is something that Barrett has been critical of in the past.