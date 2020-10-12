White House Physician Sean Conley Announces Trump Has Tested Negative For Coronavirus On ‘Consecutive Days’

President Donald Trump has now tested negative for coronavirus on “consecutive days,” White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement published Monday.

The White House did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s inquiries on what specific days Trump posted negative test results.

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley wrote in the memo addressed to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President’s current negative status.” (RELATED: Trump Treads Familiar Territory As Time Runs Out On The 2020 Election)

Conley added that the Abbott test results were viewed “in context with additional clinical and laboratory data” by the entire White House medical team in determining the president “is not infectious to others.”

Conley originally cleared Trump to resume public activities Saturday but did not respond to questions about Trump’s results. Additionally, he had repeatedly avoided questions over the past week about when Trump last tested negative prior to his diagnosis on October 8.

Even before being cleared, Trump launched a flurry of media appearances, including a guest hosting spot on Friday’s broadcast of The Rush Limbaugh Show and an interview with Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel that broadcasted on Friday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” He will host Monday his first campaign rally since contracting COVID-19 in Florida, and the campaign has additional rallies planned for later in the week.