Amy Coney Barrett Holds Up Empty Notepad During Confirmation Hearing

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett held up an empty notepad in response to a question from Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn during Tuesday morning’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings.

When it was his turn to speak during Tuesday’s proceedings, Cornyn noticed a difference between what Barrett had in front of her while fielding questions from the senators and what was in front of others in the room.

“You know most of us have multiple notebooks and notes and books and things like that in front of us,” Cornyn said. “Can you hold up what you’ve been referring to in answering our questions?”

Barrett smiled and held up an empty notepad.

“Is there anything on it?” he asked.

“Uh, that letterhead that says United States Senate,” Barrett responded. (RELATED: ‘Blessed Be The Fruit’: Michael Moore Attacks Amy Coney Barrett With Edited Photo)

“That’s impressive,” Cornyn remarked before suggesting that the “objections” to Barrett’s nomination aren’t based on her qualifications, experience or training, but rather that people think she will “violate” her oath of office.

“I find that terribly insulting,” he said.

Monday’s proceedings featured speeches from senators on the committee as well as an introductory speech from Barrett.

During Tuesday’s hearings, Barrett told the committee not to assume she will judge like former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and said that justices cannot “walk in like a royal queen and impose their will.”