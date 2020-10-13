Baylor Has 28 Football Players And 14 Staff Members With Coronavirus

Baylor’s football team has been ravaged by coronavirus.

According to Craig Smoak, athletic director Mack Rhoades revealed that 28 football players and 14 staff members have coronavirus.

Baylor’s upcoming game against Oklahoma State has already been postponed, and now we know why.

Rhoades: Right now we’ve got 32 active student-athlete positives. 28 are football players and 14 FB staff members are also positives. #Baylor — Craig Smoak (@CraigSmoak) October 12, 2020

Having 28 players with coronavirus is just a brutal number to stomach. Add in 14 staff members, and you have a complete disaster on your hands.

The Bears paused football activities a few days back, and the game against Oklahoma State was pushed back Monday.

Seeing as how the program has 42 cases, I’m not sure Baylor had any other choice.

This has to be the worst outbreak we’ve seen in major college football since the season started. There might be some smaller schools that have had it worse, but there’s nobody that comes to mind in the P5.

Baylor needs to keep the infected players far away from the team, let them heal and now allow this situation to get worse.

Hopefully, the Bears figure this out because it sounds like they’re in a world of trouble right now.