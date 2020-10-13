Florida Gators Pause All Football Activities ‘Out Of An Abundance Of Caution’

The Florida Gators have paused football activities.

The program announced late Tuesday afternoon that practice had been halted after "an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week" and the move was being made "out of an abundance of caution."

Out of an abundance of caution, @GatorsFB team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon.https://t.co/bXlshmm38K — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) October 13, 2020

The initial report was that five players had tested positive for coronavirus, but Payton Titus reported that the number might be as high as 19!

#BREAKING: According to sources close to the team, 19 football players have tested positive for COVID-19. @alligatorSports @TheAlligator — Payton Titus ???? (@petitus25) October 13, 2020

Okay, well things have escalated substantially in the past hour. When the first report broke about five players, I said odds were high that the LSU game would be played without any issues.

However, the number of positive players is 19, then that quickly changes things in a huge way.

Add in the fact that Florida has halted football activities, and I think we all are justified in being nervous about the LSU game happening.

It’s on Saturday and the Gators aren’t even practicing right now.

Check back for more updates on this developing situation as we have them.