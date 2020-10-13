What Does The Future Of Supreme Court Hold? Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation Hearings And More

GianCarlo Canaparo, a legal fellow in the Meese Center at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings, the future of the Affordable Care Act and more.

The second day of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings were today. A common area of concern from the Senate Democrats was whether Barrett would repeal the Affordable Care Act should she be confirmed to the country’s highest court.

“This attack is really interesting for a couple of reasons,” Canaparo said. “Number one is — there is no evidence that she would do that. What we see from her record is that she’s a conservative judge in the little ‘c’ conservative way, meaning she’s a judge who believes in judicial restraint.”

He added, “she doesn’t believe in imposing her policy preferences on the country. She believes in interpreting statutes and applying the words as written the same with the Constitution.” (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett Holds Up Empty Notepad During Confirmation Hearing)

“This is not an activist that we’ve seen,” Canaparo said.

Canaparo also discussed the attacks against Barrett’s Catholicism, the future of the court and more.

