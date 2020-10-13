Gal Gadot Finally Responds To That Cringe-Inducing Celebrities Singing ‘Imagine’ Video

Actress Gal Gadot finally revealed the inspiration behind her cringe-worthy “Imagine” music video that went viral at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gadot opened up about the idea for the video during an interview published Tuesday by Vanity Fair.

“Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed,” Gadot said. “I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.” (RELATED: Gal Gadot Shares Cringeworthy Video Of Celebrities Singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’)

“I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig],” she added. “Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood.”

“Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game,” Gadot said. “But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

It definitely didn’t transcend with everyone else. Nobody thought this was cool and I’m still not sure why Gadot even thought it was a good idea to begin with. Who wants to listen to celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.” It was tone deaf then and is still tone deaf now.