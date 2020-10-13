Georgia Beating Tennessee Generates Huge TV Ratings On CBS

Millions of people watched Georgia dismantle Tennessee this past Saturday.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the highly-hyped SEC East game between the Bulldogs and Volunteers averaged a staggering 5.766 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Oct 11, 2020 at 1:06pm PDT

The second most-watched game of the weekend was Ole Miss vs. Alabama, which averaged a very impressive 4.893 viewers on ESPN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 10, 2020 at 6:13pm PDT

You know things are turning around in America when college football is putting up big ratings. Neither one of the top two games was even expected to be close and people still tuned in.

When an afternoon game on CBS between two SEC East teams puts up the numbers the Tennessee/Georgia game did, then you know college football is back!

I’m almost even more impressed by the numbers put up by Alabama and Ole Miss on ESPN. Cleary, people were jacked up to see Lane Kiffin play his former boss, and that game didn’t disappoint.

It was an offensive shootout for the fans.

College football is booming in America, and that should make all of us very happy.