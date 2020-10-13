Original ‘Hamilton’ Cast To Host Virtual Fundraiser For Biden

The majority of the members of the original cast of “Hamilton” will reunite for a virtual fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign has announced that stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr. are expected to be in attendance for the fundraiser Friday, per The Hill in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot:’ Snoop Dogg Raps In Effort To Get Voters Out For The DNC)

The virtual event will consist of a a question and answer session moderated by the musical’s director, Thomas Kail, along with a special performance. Those interested in attending can donate “any amount” of money to the website here, per Variety.

“It would mean a lot if you were in the (virtual) room where the reunion happens,” the fundraising pitch to Biden supporters shared.

Miranda’s “Hamilton” hit Broadway in 2015 and became a huge success.

It comes following several other virtual reunions recently for the Democratic Party, including a reunion with the cast of HBO’s “Veep,” with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, which reportedly raised more than $500,000 for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, per the outlet.

“The Princess Bride” cast recently reunited to read the script of the 1987 classic and raised funds also for the Wisconsin Democrat Party. The stars that participated included, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal and more.

More than 110,000 people watched “A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion” special after each supporter donated at least $1 to get access to the event, according to USA Today, .