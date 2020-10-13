Justin Herbert Throws 4 Touchdowns Against The Saints

Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert balled out Monday night during a 30-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The former Oregon superstar might not have won the game, but he officially let the NFL know that he’s here to stay as he tossed four touchdowns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I expected Herbert to be solid in the NFL, but I thought it would take some time before he was ready. Coming out of Oregon, I thought he was very raw.

Everyone knew he had a cannon for an arm, but I don’t think anyone expected him to dominate this early. At the very least I didn’t.

The rook Justin Herbert ballin’ out 2 TDs already ♨️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/78yxPazJsh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2020

He clearly has all the confidence in the world in his abilities. He went out there Monday night and was just letting it rip against the Saints.

He looked like a seasoned vet as he threw for four touchdowns and torched the Saints’ secondary.

Justin Herbert throws his third TD pass of the first half! #BoltUp ????: #LACvsNO on ESPN

????: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/DQbEOUQ3Cv pic.twitter.com/8GKTBgRUgO — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2020

If Monday night was a sign of things to come for Herbert and the Chargers, then there’s no question Los Angeles has found their quarterback of the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) on Oct 12, 2020 at 9:32pm PDT

I can’t wait to see what Herbert does over the next several years. My expectations are growing with every game he plays.