Ole Miss Trolls Alabama Over Signal Stealing Allegations

Ole Miss isn’t letting the signal stealing allegations go anytime soon.

Following Alabama’s win over the Rebels this past Saturday, Nick Saban suggested that Ole Miss might have had the Crimson Tide’s signals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kiffin already denied the charge, and pointed out that with the tempo the Rebels play, stealing signs wouldn’t help anyways.

FYI when u go as fast as we do we call our play first. Stealing signals wouldn’t help us at all because we are snapping the ball why they were still trying to just line up. #facts #ComeToTheSip ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ go win the natty ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ https://t.co/6EvFe8PX4R — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 11, 2020

However, it seems like the Rebels are having a ton of fun with this situation. They posted a video of a Matt Corral touchdown with the caption, “Stealing signals? [thinking emoji].”

Given how much fun Ole Miss seems to be having in the aftermath of the Alabama matchup, you might actually think they won the game.

They didn’t win, but were surprisingly competitive with the Crimson Tide, which I suppose is a reason to be optimistic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Oct 12, 2020 at 3:09pm PDT

However, the fact Ole Miss lost the game and is carrying this much energy in the aftermath is truly something else.

Usually, I’d be against it, but I have a soft spot for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. I kind of like it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Oct 10, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT

Hopefully the Ole Miss/Alabama rivalry only continues to grow because it’s a ton of fun.