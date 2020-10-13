Editorial

Ole Miss Trolls Alabama Over Signal Stealing Allegations

Oct 10, 2020; Oxford, MX, USA; Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral (2) avoids Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Newman via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Bruce Newman via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Ole Miss isn’t letting the signal stealing allegations go anytime soon.

Following Alabama’s win over the Rebels this past Saturday, Nick Saban suggested that Ole Miss might have had the Crimson Tide’s signals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kiffin already denied the charge, and pointed out that with the tempo the Rebels play, stealing signs wouldn’t help anyways.

However, it seems like the Rebels are having a ton of fun with this situation. They posted a video of a Matt Corral touchdown with the caption, “Stealing signals? [thinking emoji].”

Given how much fun Ole Miss seems to be having in the aftermath of the Alabama matchup, you might actually think they won the game.

They didn’t win, but were surprisingly competitive with the Crimson Tide, which I suppose is a reason to be optimistic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on

However, the fact Ole Miss lost the game and is carrying this much energy in the aftermath is truly something else.

Usually, I’d be against it, but I have a soft spot for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. I kind of like it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on

Hopefully the Ole Miss/Alabama rivalry only continues to grow because it’s a ton of fun.