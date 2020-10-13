Louisiana Child Reportedly Steals School Bus And Leads Officers On A Chase

An 11-year-old boy in Louisiana was taken into custody by police after he reportedly stole a school bus then led police on a high speed chase through the town.

The unidentified boy in Baton Rouge reportedly got into the bus and was able to take off on his wild ride because the vehicle had a push-to-start ignition button, according to a report by Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Orlando Police Officer Pulls Over Daughter For Speeding And It’s Definitely A Can’t-Miss)

WATCH:

A “Good Morning America” piece, posted on YouTube, showed parts of the chase that lasted more than a half an hour and spanned over a 13 mile area involving a handful of police cars. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Record-Setting 18-Foot, 9-Inch Python Caught In Florida)

Police said the boy was too small to reach the pedals so was standing to drive before he crashed the bus into a tree. Witnesses also reportedly shared that the young driver was seen flipping the bird to police during the chase, per WBRZ.

#update Here’s a closer look at the bus. The homeowners said they saw the kid get out of the bus and he looked okay. Still no confirmation on an age, but the homeowners say the child was very small. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/vg8bCFNnWG — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) October 11, 2020

The boy was booked into juvenile detention on several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault because police said he “purposely” tried to “strike a vehicle.”

Amazingly, no one was hurt in the high-speed chase or crash, per the outlet.