Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz Says He’s A ‘Dorky White Dude That Has No Business Being A College Football Coach’

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz recently dropped one of the best quotes of the 2020 football season.

The Tigers from Columbia upset LSU this past weekend, and looked impressive while doing it. For some reason, Drinkwitz felt the need to point out that he’s a short and dorky white guy following the big win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview with Paul Finebaum, Drinkwitz referred to himself as a “dorky white dude that has no business being a college football coach.”

Watch his hilarious comment below.

Watch: #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz says he truly expected to beat No. 17 LSU on Saturday. That’s his team’s mindset. “You live up or down to your expectations, period. I mean – no offense, I’m a 5’10” dorky white dude with no business being a college football coach.” pic.twitter.com/aKwIjMxpjv — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 12, 2020

Admittedly, I don’t know a ton about Drinkwitz. I’d be lying if I said Missouri was a school that was really on my program.

It’s most certainly not, and they’re not on the radar of most casual fans. No offense to the Tigers, but they’re far from a national powerhouse.

Having said that, Drinkwitz is clearly putting in work in Columbia because the Tigers just pulled off their most memorable win in a long time.

What does he follow it up with? Oh, nothing major. He just went on national TV to tell people that he’s a dork who probably shouldn’t be a college football coach.

I absolutely love it. There’s no doubt it’s an early leader for quote of the year in college football.

I might have to start paying attention to this guy because he seems like he has some great energy. Keep it rolling, Coach Drinkwitz.