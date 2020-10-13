NBA Finals TV Ratings Were Down More Than 50% From 2019

The NBA’s TV ratings were brutal for the Finals between the Lakers and Heat.

According to Outkick, the series that ended with LeBron James winning a fourth ring was down 50.79% on average from 2019.

Game three had the worst numbers with 5.94 million viewers, which was a 55.8% decline from the same game in the Finals in 2019. The 2020 Finals averaged 7.45 million viewers a game and the 2019 Finals averaged 15.14 million viewers a game on ABC.

As I’ve said many times, there are many reasons for why the ratings have tanked for the NBA. Instead of happening in the summer against little competition, the games are now happening against baseball and football.

It’d be foolish to not account for that fact to some degree.

However, you’d have to be incredibly ignorant to think that the politicization of the league hasn’t led to serious issues.

We stopped making the NBA about scoring points and winning basketball games, and instead turned into a nonstop lecture towards everyday Americans.

My friends, that’s a recipe for disaster and Adam Silver even knows it.

The question is now whether or not the league can bounce back. I honestly don’t have the answer to that question, and I’m not sure anyone really does.

However, if they don’t figure it out fast, then we might see a repeat of this disaster in 2021. Trust me, that’s the last thing the NBA can deal with.