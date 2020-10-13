Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Says ‘It’s Been Torture’ Watching Other Teams Play Football On TV

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day hasn’t enjoyed watching other college games on TV.

The Buckeyes don’t start the season until next weekend, and have had to spend every other weekend watching other teams play on TV. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Day isn’t a fan. According to Dan Hope, the OSU head coach told the media Tuesday that “it’s been torture” watching other teams play while the Buckeyes can only practice and wait for opening weekend.

Ryan Day said that while he has enjoyed being able to watch some other college football games on Saturdays while not playing, “Most of it’s been torture.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 13, 2020

It’s been torture for Day? Yeah, I have no problem at all believing that. It’s been torture for Big 10 fans everywhere.

Every Saturday, Big 10 fans around the country get out of bed, fire up GameDay, prepare for a long day of football and then sit there and watch other teams play.

We watch the ACC, Big 12, SEC and some G5 conferences play, but we don’t watch the Big 10 take a single snap.

It’s absolutely soul crushing, and we all know. B1G football is still 10 days away from starting when Wisconsin plays Illinois.

It feels so close and so far away all at the same time.

While Day is my enemy on the field, I’m right there with him on this one. I agree 100%.