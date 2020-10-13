Report: Ozzy Osbourne Reschedules ‘No More Tours 2’ To 2022 Due To Pandemic

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, has reportedly revealed that her rocker husband will hit the road again for his “No More Tours 2,” but not until 2022.

“Everybody’s booking their tours again for like 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it’s crazy,” the 68-year-old talk show host reportedly shared with Planet Rock Radio in a recent special. The comments were noted by Billboard magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

"Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back," she reportedly added. "It will be exciting. I think it will be a very exciting time when bands do go back and it'll be joyous."

Ozzy Osbourne is booked to tour in 2022, Sharon Osbourne has confirmed to Planet Rock. Listen to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s interview on My Planet Rocks this coming Sunday at 7pm.https://t.co/5MXMTUREJq — Planet Rock (@PlanetRockRadio) October 9, 2020

Sharon continued, "Ozzy's tour has been rebooked. The British tour, he'll be back in (20)22. You know, we just carry on as normal. We've been doing loads of TV shows here and you've got to just keep going until Ozzy can go back live. He's in the studio right now doing a new album!"

The wife of the 71-year-old rocker also revealed that a movie about Ozzy's life story is also reportedly in the works and he's reportedly planning on doing a soundtrack for it. The list of rescheduled tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak can be seen here.

It all comes following news earlier this year that the “No More Tears” hitmaker had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, calling it the “most painful, miserable year” of his “life.”