Pennsylvania Man Reportedly Plans To Paddleboard From Cuba To Key West

A Pennsylvania man is planning to paddleboard 100 miles from Cuba to Key West, Florida, in order to raise money and awareness for cleaner oceans and waterways, according to WNEP.

John Matulevich, of Schuylkill County, returned home from a bike ride across America in October 2019, WNEP reported. The ride started in San Francisco, California, and ended in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, where he reportedly raised money for two local dog rescues. (RELATED: Cross-Country ‘Speedrunners’ Break Another Cannonball Run Record, Complete Race In Less Than 26 Hours)

Matulevich is now preparing to embark on another trip.

“I was just trying to think how I could play to my strengths and actually make it have a global impact, so I was thinking more of clean water because that can have an impact on everybody,” he told WNEP. “I have a few charities in mind that I’m looking to affiliate with to get this off the ground and up and running and hopefully break a world record of paddling from Cuba to Key West in under 28 hours.”

In addition to looking for charities with which to partner, Matulevich said he is trying to get Yuengling to sponsor his trip.

“Yuengling is from my hometown of Pottsville, the town I still coach in. Yuengling also has a second plant in Tampa, Florida, so Yuengling would tie in pretty well with this with the finish line being in Tampa and me being from Pennsylvania,” Matulevich told WNEP.

Matulevich reportedly plans to start the paddleboard trip in the summer of 2022.