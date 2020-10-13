Pete Carroll Has Amped Celebration After The Seahawks Beat The Vikings

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was amped after the Seahawks beat the Vikings late Sunday night.

Quarterback Russell Wilson engineered an incredible drive at the end of the game to secure the winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the game.

The Seahawks tweeted a video Monday of Carroll in the locker room and the dude was cranked up after the huge win on “Sunday Night Football.”

You can watch his postgame celebration below.

Yeah, he was super excited and there’s no other way to put it. I’m not sure you should be this amped after beating the Vikings, but that’s a conversation for a different time.

Having said that, there’s no question Carroll was pumped for his team. They fought like hell to come back from a deficit and they walked off the field with a win.

I might have to steal his line about what quarter you win the game in. It’s all about the fourth quarter. Who has the juice to make it to the fourth quarter?

Props to Carroll for bringing some serious energy after stealing a game from the Vikings.