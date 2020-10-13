REPORT: Logic Spends $226,000 On A Pokémon Card

Rapper Logic reportedly spent a shocking amount of money on a Pokémon card.

According to Hype Beast, the famous rapper bought a PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard card at auction for $226,000. Logic’s winning bid was $183,812, and then a 20% buyer’s premium was added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Logic explained in an Instagram post that he was never able to afford the cards as a kid, and being able to afford them as an adult “is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

You can read the full post below.

I’m sympathetic to the idea of not being able to afford something as a kid and then being able to buy it as an adult.

Obviously, Logic has made a ton of money and been incredibly successful in life. Money isn’t an issue for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logic (@logic) on Jul 18, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

Having said that, this still seems like an incredibly stupid thing to do. Why would anyone spend the price of a nice boat on a Pokémon card?

It makes no sense at all. While I’m not a big fan of telling people how to spend their money, there’s zero shot this is a great investment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logic (@logic) on Jul 29, 2020 at 2:24pm PDT

Again, I understand wanting something you couldn’t have as a kid, but why not buy something that costs a little less?

Did he really need to spend almost a quarter of a million dollars? I somehow doubt it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logic (@logic) on Aug 27, 2020 at 5:15pm PDT

Let us know in the comments what you think of the purchase.